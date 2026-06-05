Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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