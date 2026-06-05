Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 13,167 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,673 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Leidos worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Trading Up 0.3%

Leidos stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

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