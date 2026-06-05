Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day moving average is $174.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here