Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.10.

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Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,762.84. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.5%

SITE opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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