Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 108,991 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,633 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 108,991 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $284,313,000 after purchasing an additional 329,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $627,567,000 after purchasing an additional 145,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,310,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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More Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total transaction of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Ciena from $320.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $450.00 price objective on Ciena in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ciena from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $530.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Down 8.7%

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $489.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.57. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.85 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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