Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,779 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,614 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,707 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,939 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,675,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.96 and a 1 year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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