Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 16,121 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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