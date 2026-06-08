Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,060 Shares of Crane $CR

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,647 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Crane worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $188.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Crane has a 12-month low of $159.58 and a 12-month high of $214.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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