Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,093 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,192,273.14. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $4,922,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,391,481.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock valued at $50,371,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.41.

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Credo Technology Group Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $222.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $245.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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