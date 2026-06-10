Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,255 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,804.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 97,143 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charter Communications Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $135.37 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.70 and a 52-week high of $422.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average of $200.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,462.07. This represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $290.38.

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Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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