Navigate Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Navigate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Navigate Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 201,057 shares of the company's stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the company's stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability.

RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America kept a Buy rating on PG while lowering its price target to $166 from $170 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Bank of America kept a rating on PG while lowering its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted PG as a Dividend King with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum.

Recent commentary highlighted PG as a with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently underperformed the broader market in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock.

Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst.

Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One article framed PG as facing a “fresh market test,” suggesting investors are still assessing whether its valuation and growth outlook justify renewed buying.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $342.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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