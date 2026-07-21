Navigation Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,678 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Navigation Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Navigation Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $356.38.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $907.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $319.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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