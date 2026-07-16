Navigation Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Navigation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3,826.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $338.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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