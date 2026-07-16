Navigation Group LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Navigation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 175,516 shares of the company's stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company's stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, NFSG Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 8,735 shares of the company's stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.63 and a 1-year high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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