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NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Bloom Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • NBC Securities cut its stake in Bloom Energy by 38.2% in Q4, selling 5,145 shares and leaving it with 8,310 shares valued at $722,000.
  • Significant insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares for $34.0M and Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares, with insiders disposing of 455,092 shares worth $78.56M in the quarter and insider ownership at 3.60%.
  • Bloom beat expectations with Q results (EPS $0.45 vs. $0.25 est., revenue $777.7M, +35.9% y/y), set FY2026 guidance of $1.33–$1.48 EPS, and holds a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a $154.86 price target amid mixed analyst views.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $231.50 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.22, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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