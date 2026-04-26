NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.86.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $231.50 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.22, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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