NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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