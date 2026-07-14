NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Vertiv accounts for about 0.5% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

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Vertiv Trading Down 4.1%

VRT opened at $305.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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