nCino Inc. $NCNO is Owls Nest Partners IA LLC's 6th Largest Position

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,623 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 252,584 shares during the quarter. nCino comprises about 11.3% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 1.38% of nCino worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,924,703 shares of the company's stock worth $323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 201,499 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,078,276 shares of the company's stock worth $104,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,868 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company's stock worth $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 585,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in nCino by 475.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company's stock worth $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 36.0% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 569,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.41 million. nCino had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.17%.nCino's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Pierre Naude sold 35,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $642,413.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,108,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,683.46. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider April Rieger sold 9,693 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $174,667.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 383,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,912,490.02. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 172,982 shares of company stock worth $3,032,059 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised nCino from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded nCino from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Read Our Latest Report on NCNO

About nCino

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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