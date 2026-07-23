Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 380.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,388 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 190,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nebius Group worth $24,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Stock Up 0.6%

NBIS stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 4.10. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 in the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here