Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,488 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 178,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Nebius Group worth $68,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 293,019 shares of the company's stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $187.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 4.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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