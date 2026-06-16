Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Equinix Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,064.38 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,067.51 and its 200-day moving average is $926.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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