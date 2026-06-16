Needham Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,775 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 71,675 shares during the period. Vicor makes up 3.9% of Needham Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Vicor worth $62,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vicor by 643.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,076 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,079 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Stock Up 6.1%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $322.41 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,895,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,620,338.90. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,175 shares of company stock worth $117,108,774. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here