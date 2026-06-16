Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.1%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

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