Needham Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Entegris worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,880,000.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here