Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR Shares Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Free Report) by 123.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,807,595 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $123.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $397,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,756 shares in the company, valued at $682,920. The trade was a 36.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,514.40. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.40% and a negative net margin of 284.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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