NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Position Lifted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,599 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,772 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $109,875,000 after purchasing an additional 634,085 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 159,274 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 18,168 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 115,757 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. NetApp's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,517.50. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $300,370 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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