Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Entropy Technologies LP's 5th Largest Position

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 3,240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,783 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 153,059 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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