Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,037 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Netflix stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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