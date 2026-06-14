Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 589.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,458 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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