Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 746.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,864 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 279,412 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $29,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.5%

Netflix stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here