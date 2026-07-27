Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Raised by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $70.09 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. China Intl Cap raised Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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