Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,561 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Netflix were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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