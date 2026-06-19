Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,981.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,889 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.5% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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