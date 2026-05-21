Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 10,161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,944 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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