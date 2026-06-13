Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 111,850.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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