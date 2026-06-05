Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,208 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,517,642 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $153,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 996.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,350,980 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $782,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740,996 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 15,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 913.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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