Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 867.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440,631 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 3,084,818 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $322,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.11. 9,892,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,297,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $392.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. InsiderMonkey: Buyback Authorization

Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Business Insider: Mobile Strategy

Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. MarketBeat: Analyst Updates

Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. The Motley Fool: Live Sports

Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Yahoo Finance: Shareholder Activism

Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Yahoo Finance: PT Cut

Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor disappointment after the update — Commentary and headlines pointing to the stock decline and investor disappointment following recent results/guidance are amplifying selling pressure despite the quarter’s top-line beat. The Motley Fool: Stock Falling

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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