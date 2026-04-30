Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 895.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,463 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

NFLX stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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