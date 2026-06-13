Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 748.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,497 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 175,987 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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