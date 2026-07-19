Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435,540 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 791,350 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Swiss National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Netflix worth $1,195,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.97.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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