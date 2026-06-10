Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 976.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 1.5%

NFLX stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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