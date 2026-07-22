Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 457.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,160 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6%

Netflix stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. HSBC lifted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.21.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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