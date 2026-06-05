Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350,980 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 7,740,996 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Netflix worth $782,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0%

NFLX stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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