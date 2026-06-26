Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,069.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,015 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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