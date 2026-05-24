Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,697 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 270,651 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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