Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 943.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,075 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 165,533 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $370.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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