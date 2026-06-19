Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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