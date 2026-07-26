Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 5,209.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,305 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 165,135 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

NFLX stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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