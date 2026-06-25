Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,418 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $302.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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