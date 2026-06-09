Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 980.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Netflix were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.6%

Netflix stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $347.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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